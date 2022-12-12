Three children have died, one is in hospital and two more are feared missing after falling into a frozen lake in Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight have died after being pulled from the icy lake, West Midlands Police confirmed earlier today.

Witnesses reported seeing "six children falling into a frozen lake" at Kingfisher Country Park in Kingshurst at around 2:40pm on Sunday.

Four children were pulled from the water and were given immediate life support having suffered cardiac arrests.

A fourth boy, age six, remains in a critical condition at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Four children were rescued from the water in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital in a critical condition Credit: Jacob King/PA

In a statement at 11am on Monday, West Midlands Police said: "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December).

"The boys, aged 11, 10, and eight were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water. Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time.

"We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital."

Two other people are feared to still be missing, as specialist water rescue teams from West Midlands Fire Service continue searching the lake on Monday.

The efforts are now referred to as a recovery operation.

Police said: "We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

Flowers have been laid near to Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull. Credit: PA

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

"We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community. We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage."

Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C (34F) in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C (26F) overnight.

