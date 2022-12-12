Coventry City FC to continue playing at the CBS arena following agreement

Coventry City Football club will continue playing home games at the CBS arena after signing an agreement with the Frasers group.

The group, which is majority owned by tycoon Mike Ashley, had previously served the club with an eviction notice.

The football club were told that they must agree a new licence with the group to play at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But on Monday evening the club confirmed that it had signed that new agreement. It means the Sky Blues will continue to to play home games at the ground until May next year - subject to EFL approval.

In a statement, the club said it would "now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the Club to play at the Arena."