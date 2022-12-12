Play Brightcove video

This is the voicemail murderer Ross McCullam left his victim, Megan Newborough, just minutes after strangling her and cutting her throat

Megan Newborough, from Nuneaton, was 23 when her body was found in undergrowth near the village of Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.

Her former colleague, Ross McCullam, 30, from Coalville in Leicestershire, was found guilty of murdering the 23-year-old by strangling her at his home on Friday 6 August last year. He also cut her throat numerous times to 'make sure she was dead'.

Minutes after this, McCullam began trying to cover up what he'd done - firstly, by calling Megan's phone and leaving her a 'calm and collected' voicemail, asking where she was and expressing his concern that he hadn't heard from her.

McCullam said: "Hey up babe, it's Ross. I'm just worried about you because you haven't rang back or, you know, texted me or anything.

"Erm, yeah, I'm just worried that's all... I had a fun time earlier [laughs]...

"Yeah anyway, I'll see you tomorrow. Love you."

Police told ITV News that McCullam had also searched on the internet 'how to tell a girl you love her', before leaving Megan the voicemail.

McCullam also texted Ms Newborough's phone, after dumping her body over a wall in a remote area, telling her how amazing she was and asking if she got home okay.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, who lead the investigation of Ms Newborough's murder, said: "It was calculated. It was clearly him trying to cover his tracks, trying to put off any potential a police investigation that may have but clearly did occur.

"And then he carried on looking for serial killers on internet searches, we know that he looked at pornography.

"And probably one of the most disturbing things that we found was that the following morning when he continued sending Megan text messages concerned for her whereabouts.

"We know that he was looking at pornography, we know that he was looking at pornography for quite a period of time. And within that period of time, he was saying sending Megan text messages as well."

Leicestershire Police say following the investigation, it believes McCullam 'enjoyed' murdering Megan, that it 'excited' him and that 'he has the potential to kill again'.

