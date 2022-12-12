An update on the condition of a six-year-old boy fighting for his life after falling into an icy lake in Solihull has been provided by police.

Police, paramedics and fire officers rushed to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst in Solihull shortly before 3pm on Sunday (11 December) after reports of six children in the water.

Four children were pulled from the lake and had suffered cardiac arrests. Three boys, aged 8, 10, and 11, were confirmed to have tragically died after the incident.

A fourth boy, aged just six, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Two more children were also feared to have also initially fallen in the water with searches continuing on Monday, although no other kids have been reported missing.

Earlier today, Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police provided an update on the condition of the six-year-old at a press conference.

Mr Harris said: "The other boy at the moment is still very poorly and we will keep you advised on his condition as it becomes clear to ourselves.

"The families, as you can imagine, are absolutely devastated.

"Also, at this time of year, it is on the run up to Christmas and so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy. We are doing our very best to support the families.

"I am sure you will understand that we are led by the families' wishes as to how much information we can give out at the moment."

Police search teams at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, where three children died after falling through ice Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

Superintendent Harris said searches would continue for "as long as it takes" after initial fears two other children may have been involved in the lake tragedy. But he said there had been no other reports of children missing.

"Yesterday evening we had a number of different reports suggesting numbers of young people who may have been on the lake," he said.

"Those reports don't match the children that were rescued from the lake yesterday.

"However, we have to be 100% certain there is no-one else possibly in the water at this time.

"It is important to stress, though, that we have had no contact from anybody suggesting there is anybody else missing.

"But until we are 100% certain, we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today."