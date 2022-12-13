Detectives have begun searching the garden of a Handsworth property for human remains as they investigate the death of a child.

Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched by West Midlands Police.

Two people, a man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect.

Both have been charged for neglect and are on bail for the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child.

A 40-year-old man was remanded following his appearance at court. A woman aged 41 will be appearing at court in due course.

The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the Public Protection Unit, said: "We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

"I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

"We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 1943 of 11 December.

