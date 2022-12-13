A relative of one of three young boys who died after falling into an ice-covered lake has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.

The aunt of a 10-year-old, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.

West Midlands Police said on Monday that three boys aged 11, 10 and eight had died after falling into the lake on Sunday.

The three boys were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after being pulled from the water but could not be saved.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Members of West Midlands Fire Service pay tribute to the boys Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

During a news conference on Monday at an entrance to Babbs Mill nature reserve, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said one officer tried to punch through the ice during the rescue efforts.

In a post on social media, Jack Johnson's aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray, described the tragedy as a "nightmare", adding that "two families can’t wake from the unimaginable pain”.

“He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,” she added.

Police at the scene Credit: Jacob King/PA

Numerous bunches of flowers left near the scene included tributes from the emergency services, the NHS, local politicians, Marston Green FC and friends of the three boys.

Children’s toys were also placed at the makeshift shrine, including several teddy bears with the message: “RIP beautiful angels. Love Sienna.”

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today.

"The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able."