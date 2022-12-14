Warning: This story contains images some readers may find distressing

New figures show a cosmetic procedure for dogs, known as ear cropping, has nearly doubled in England and Wales over the past two years, despite it being illegal.

There have been more than 330 cases so far this year, which is a 47% rise since 2020.

Ear cropping is designed to make dogs look more intimidating and although it's illegal, there are still loopholes.

Many of the procedures which are carried out illegally in the UK are done in back gardens.

The procedure involves the ears being cut off completely - many without any pain relief.

An animal campaigner from Leicester is now calling for a complete ban of the procedure after 41 new cases were reported in the East Midlands alone - the highest regional figure in the country.

Candice Collins rescued her dog, Trevor, after he had his ears mutilated at just 15-weeks-old. She said the illegal trend has left Trevor with lifelong damage.

Speaking to ITV News the rescue owner said: "With Trevor, he has a lot of ear infections. He doesn't like people touching his ears. He doesn't like anything metal near his ears.

"A dog is born with ears and has ears for a reason. It's a stupid fad and a stupid trend and it should be stopped."

The RSPCA wants the government to fast-track new rules to close loopholes in the law, such as banning canines from being imported from other countries where it is legal.

Trevor's ears were left red and infected after they were cropped. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News Dr Samantha Gaines, the Head of Companion Animals at the RSPCA said: "At the moment it's illegal for dogs to have their ears cropped in this country, but it's not illegal for dogs to have their ears cropped outside the UK, and it's not illegal for them to be imported.

"So, it creates a smoke-screen for people that are actually acting illegally and carrying out the procedure in this country."

The Government has said the new Animal Welfare Bill is making its way through parliament for procedures like ear-cropping to stop.