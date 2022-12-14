Police have named a man who was found with serious injuries in an alleyway.

Officers were called to an alleyway in Whitwell, between Station Road and Butt Hill, just before 6am on Saturday 10 December.

Toby Ridley was found with serious injuries in the alleyway, in Whitwell, just before 6am on Saturday 10 December.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews, and the body of he has now been formally identified.

An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death has been launched.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Formal identification has taken place and Toby’s family are aware.

The force continued: "They are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

"An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death is ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before (Friday, December 9), or in the early hours of Saturday.

"They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on Saturday 10 December.

"A 28-year-old woman who was arrested has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue. At this stage, it is believed this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public."

