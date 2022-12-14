An ex-British Transport Police control room worker has been jailed for taking a picture of a dead 18-year-old RAF cadet who was hit by a train, and then sharing the picture with others.

Joshua Tilt has been sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court today (14 December) over sharing a photo of the dead body of teenager Lewis Williams with his friends via WhatsApp.

He photographed a computer screen showing an image of the 18-year-old who was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June earlier this year.

Appearing in court in November, the 31-year-old of Lye Close Lane, Quinton, Birmingham pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Tilt shared photo of the deceased body of Lewis Williams with a group of friends on WhatApp. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: "As a holder of public office, Joshua Tilt’s actions are inexcusable and are a serious breach of trust."

Giovanni D’Alessandro adds: "He distributed the disturbing image to others with no thought for the distress it might cause the family and friends of the deceased and in doing so he showed an inexplicable lack of empathy.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased who I am aware have experienced immense and ongoing distress due to his actions.

"I hope that today’s sentence will act as a deterrent to other public servants who may be tempted to abuse the trust that has been placed in them."

Tilt has been sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.