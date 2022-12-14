A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife - a “loving” mum-of-two who “showed everyone kindness”.

Legitte Reid, 55, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Wednesday 14 December) charged with the murder of Cynthia Turner in Sandwell.

He was remanded into custody with a trial set to take place in September next year.

Cynthia’s heartbroken family have today released a picture of the 55-year-old mother-of-two.

The family said: "Cynthia was a loving mother of two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered.

"Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us.

They added: "Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts." Police said a postmortem revealed she died of stab wounds to the chest following the tragedy on the evening of Thursday 8 December. Officers were called to Hilton Road, Oldbury and found Cynthia with serious injuries, however nothing could be done to save her. Police said Reid was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and charged with murder. Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Cynthia’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are supporting them with specialist officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know