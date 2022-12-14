A safety warning has been issued at a nature reserve in Great Barr in Birmingham after footprints were seen on thin ice.

It comes just days after three boys, aged, eight, 10, and 11, died after falling through a frozen lake and suffering cardiac arrests in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst in Solihull.

A six-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the icy waters.

Adult footprints and dog pawprints were found on the ice by volunteers at Queslett Nature Reserve. It has prompted urgent warnings for people not to step on unstable ice.

The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve said they were disturbed to see "what looked like adult footprints on the ice going quite far out."

A warning sign has been displayed by the frozen lake urging visitors to stay off the ice. Credit: Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve

In a post on Facebook, the group said: "The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve would like to offer our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the children who died in a tragic accident of falling through the ice at Babb Mill Nature Reserve in Solihull.

"Today we paid a visit to the QNR and as expected the lake was frozen over but we were disturbed to see what looked like adult footprints on the ice going quite far out.

"We cannot say enough how treacherous the ice is. Just because the large birds can walk on top does not mean the ice can support the weight of an adult or child.

"Also, there were paw prints on the ice, far too big for a fox. So it is evident that people are letting their dogs loose on the ice as well."

The post continued to say: "Again, the ice is very thin in places and the dog can fall through. Please be careful by the lake when it is iced over."

In a comment to one of the photos posted with the warning, the group said: "Looks nice and it looks solid but don't trust it as it can be treacherous.

"You can see a break in the ice showing water and you can see footprints as well."