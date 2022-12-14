Tributes have been paid to the four boys who died after falling through a frozen lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

Flowers were laid and balloons were tied near the scene where the boys, aged six, eight, 10, and 11, died after being pulled from the icy lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police announced the deaths of three of the boys on Monday, and the fourth boy on Wednesday evening.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was "devastated" to hear the update.

Firefights laid floral tributes to the boys who died after falling into icy water. Credit: PA Images

A Tweet from the emergency service read: "We're devastated to hear the fourth child rescued from the Babbs Mill Lake incident a few days ago has very sadly died.

"We wish the family strength and comfort in these tragic circumstances."

West Midlands Ambulance Service also tweeted about the Babb Mill Lake update.

It wrote: "We're truly saddened to read this heartbreaking update.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the loved ones of the little boy who sadly passed away today.

"No words can describe the loss & unimaginable pain being felt by the four families involved in this tragedy. Rest in peace."

Candles, flowers and teddy continue to be laid for the four young boys who died after falling into a frozen lake at Babbs Mill Park. Credit: PA Images

Members of the public also took to social media to say how "tragic" and "heartbreaking" the death of the fourth boy is.

One user wrote: "This whole situation as been absolutely heartbreaking, all my thoughts & prayers go to the boys' families and friends at this time.

"Also, much respect to all the emergency services and the 13-year-old girl who tried her best to help the boys."

Another said: "What a tragic update. My thoughts are with all the families involved and also with all the emergency services who desperately tried to get them out.

"I do hope they are also receiving support. Fly high four young boys, taken in such tragic circumstances."

"Extremely sad news. He put up a fight," one user posted.

A mother said: "Oh my goodness this is just dreadful, dreadful news… my children are my life - my entire world - I cannot even begin to imagine how these poor families are feeling. Utterly heartbreaking.

"Thoughts and prayers are with them all and with those from the Emergency Services involved."

One man wrote: "Absolutely not what anyone would ever wish to happen to anyone any time of year but I really feel so sad for the family that must be going through the worst time ever and my thoughts are truly with them."

Football clubs in the surrounding areas have also paid tribute to the boys, with Aston Villa players John McGuinn and Tyrone Mings visiting the scene to lay flowers.

Solihull Moors FC have announced a fundraiser will take place at their "next two home fixtures for the families of those who have lost loved ones in the tragic recent events".

On Monday, the MP for Solihull, Julian Knight, wrote on Twitter: "My thoughts and prayers today are with the children and families involved in this tragic event within the Meriden constituency.

"I want to place on record my thanks to the Emergency Services for their efforts over the last 24 hours."