Three masked robbers who went on a month-long crime spree in the West Midlands, threatening shop workers with machetes, have been jailed.

The teenagers began their criminal campaign in April last year, targeting shops in Walsall where they stole cash and cigarettes.

During one of the robberies, they dragged an elderly man from the back of the store.

And on another occasion the owner refused them and managed to push them out the shop.

During the investigation, officers found the teenagers had Googled searches like "How do police investigate armed robberies?" and "How long does it take police to respond to an armed robbery?".

Police also found a "mission list" on one of the phones with a list of future stores they were going to target.

All three of the teens, all aged 17, have now been jailed.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Investigating officer Jodie Allen, from Force CID, said:

'This was a terrifying ordeal for customers and the shop workers who were threatened with knives and forced to hand over cash. 'They pointed machetes at innocent members of the public and threatened to hurt them – regardless of whether these threats were real or fake, it was a traumatic experience for those involved. 'One shopkeeper has since retired due to the robbery and another victim received a national police bravery award for her actions. “These teenagers were brazen and not afraid to commit robberies in broad daylight. 'Thankfully we secured CCTV footage, used body mapping technology and secured lots of evidence to present a strong case.

'All three pleaded guilty and are now behind bars where they will have plenty of time to reflect on their actions.”

Crime-spree

Their month-long crime spree in Walsall started on April 6 last year.

The masked teenagers, one armed with a machete, walked into a shop in Green Lane and demanded cash from the shop owner. The owner bravely refused and told them police were on the way and managed to push them out of the shop, before they fled. A few days later on April 8, the teenagers tried their luck again, this time at a pharmacy in Forrester Street. They threatened staff until they opened the till and stole £100. The three teens struck again on April 24, targeting a shop on Mount Street, Walsall, where they stole more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes. Then on 25 April, they stole more cigarettes from a shop in Reservoir Street and dragged an elderly man from the back of the store.

The capture

West Midlands Police officers obtained CCTV and following enquiries they were able to identify them.

Once arrested, officers seized clothing worn during the robberies from their homes and through body mapping technology, they positively matched the height and build of the three suspects.

The clothing was also an exact match on CCTV.

A phone expert completed a thorough investigation on each of their mobile phones, finding incriminating evidence such as google searches and pictures of the cigarettes and money that was stolen. Using cellular technology, officers uncovered a "lock up" garage at an address in Bloxwich.

The lock up was searched and items linked to the robberies were found, including a moped used as the getaway vehicle for the first robbery.What happened to the defendants?

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Two of the teenagers were jailed for three years nine months.

One teenager was jailed for four years six months after pleading guilty to an extra robbery.