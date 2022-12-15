Thousands of pounds has been raised for the families of four young boys who died after falling into a freezing lake in Solihull.

The boys aged, six, eight, 10 and 11 were taken to hospital in critical conditions on Sunday (11 December).

Babbs Mill Park in Solihull was cordoned off for several days following the tragedy.

Police confirmed the deaths of three of the boys on Monday, before announcing on Wednesday that the youngest of the group had also died.

Since the tragedy, members of the Kingshurst community have been coming together in support of the families, leaving flowers at the scene and paying tribute.

A makeshift memorial has been set up near the lake, which has since been visited by thousands of people.

A crowdfunding campaign has now also been launched, aiming to raise £10,000.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Shanni Lou De, says that 'every penny will be given to the parents of the boys'.

In a statement, the campaign said: "No parent expects to lose their children so young, and sadly, no amount of money would ever place them back in our arms, but with our help, we can hopefully ease the worry of the financial costs they will need to meet."