Plans for a major redevelopment at part of Aston Villa's football ground are set for council approval next week, with the ground increasing seating capacity to more than fifty thousand seats.

The current North Stand would be demolished in order to add another 7,400 seats, taking the overall capacity to more than over 50,000.

What do the redevelopment plans include ?

Demolition and ‘state of the art’ rebuild of the North Stand including the club shop, academy building, security lodge and fencing on Witton Lane

Extra seating to take the total capacity of Villa Park to 50,065

Internal enhancements to the Trinity Road Stand including more food and drink options, hospitality upgrades, and improved Wi-Fi

More than seven thousand square metres of new public space along Witton Lane to improve the experience for fans

Changes to the car park layout with electric charging points installed

Addition of 190 bicycle parking spots

Once work is completed, the ground will have one of the highest-capacity stadiums in the Premier League, and would feature heavily in Euro 2028, should the UK and Ireland's bid be successful.

The club says the current North Stand is 'in urgent need of upgrading'. A decision is expected from Birmingham City Council at a meeting on Thursday 22nd December. If approved, the club could break ground as early as the spring of 2023.

Villa Park has hosted international matches across three different centuries.

The work could also lead to travel improvements to Witton Station, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority. Transport chiefs say they're looking at ways of making trains more regular and improving access for passengers.

The redevelopment plans are being backed by local leaders.

Lord Austin of Dudley, Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North, Cllr Waseem Zaffar (Lab, Lozells), and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street have all written to the council in favour of the plans.

Andy Street wrote in his letter:

'Villa Park is both a regionally and nationally important venue.

'Ongoing investments in new infrastructure, like Midland Metro and High-Speed Two, will further benefit from additionally created continual improvement of our local rail stations, giving the best 'end to end' public transport journeys possible in an integrated manner.

'Please accept this letter as confirmation of my support for this proposal.

'It is in all our interests to help ensure this exciting transformation happens in ample time for Euro 2028 to be hosted at Villa Park'.

Villa Park Credit: PA Images

Aston Villa fans have also voiced their support for the plans, with 286 out of 287 responders voting in support of the scheme on a survey on the website Villa Talk.