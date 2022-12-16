More than £45,000 has been raised for the families of the four boys who died after falling into a freezing lake in Solihull.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, and their cousin Thomas Stewart, were pulled from the freezing water at Babbs Mill Lake and taken to hospital on Sunday, December 11.

Eight-year-old Finlay and 11-year-old Thomas died a short time later.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also tragically died on Sunday. It's believed he was trying to pull the other boys out of the water.

Sadly six-year-old Samuel lost his fight for life on December 14.

Since the tragedy, members of the Kingshurst community have been coming together in support of the families, leaving flowers at the scene and paying tribute.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Shanni Lou De, says that 'every penny will be given to the parents of the boys'.

As the donations increased, Shanni added: "Absolutely amazing, the kindness of the people not just in the community but around the world.

"On behalf of the boys families I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind heartfelt comments, your donations and your words of love for all 4 boys and their families.

"It is very much appreciated and we know the boys and their families will be in your hearts forever.

"Thank you & God bless you all xx."

One contributor, Karen, wrote: "My heart breaks for the families of these beautiful boys, I cannot imagine what you are all going through. Fly high beautiful angels, tragically taken far too soon."

Paul wrote: "So heart breaking, such a sad sad loss our thoughts and prayers are with you your family."