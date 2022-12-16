Barrier erected around Babbs Mill lake in Solihull after lake tragedy

Tape and metal barriers have been erected at Babbs Mill lake where four boys tragically died after falling through ice on Sunday night.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, their cousin Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson were pulled from freezing waters but later died.

A fundraiser set up for the boys families has since raised over £60,000.

temporary cordon was in place at the lake in Solihull body. Large sections of Babbs Mill Park had previously been cordoned off by emergency services as rescuers braved freezing temperatures to make sure nobody else was unaccounted for.

Tributes left for the boys by Babbs Mill lake/ Credit: ITV

Extensive underwater searches were carried out at the scene and have now concluded. No one else is unaccounted for and the police cordon near the lake was later lifted.

In a statement yesterday, family members paid tribute to the boys.

Parents of Thomas, 11, Finlay, 8, and Sam, 6, said today: "As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances. We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming.

“We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”