Nottingham's Ladbaby has released his new Christmas song with Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis to raise money for foodbanks.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) have teamed up with Lewis to rework the Band Aid song 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' in a bid to claim their fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

The Nottingham couple are the first act to be allowed to rework the Band Aid song, after securing permission from Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust.

The track, titled Food Aid, was released on Friday, with half of the money raised going to food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust.

The Hoyles have raised more than £1.2 million for the Trussell Trust through their chart-topping endeavours and branded partnerships, but said they are committed to doing even more as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Last year, they made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musicians to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.

They scored the top chart spot with novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

They currently equal the Beatles at four festive number ones.

The duo announced their new song on 11 December, hoping it will secure their fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

Who is LadBaby?

LadBaby, otherwise known as Mark Hoyle, is a YouTuber, author and blogger from Nottingham.

Originally a graphic designer, Hoyle became hugely popular on YouTube with his video content about his experiences as a father.

He chose the name LadBaby because he “was a lad and was having a baby”.

He is married to Roxanne Hoyle, who features prominently in LadBaby videos and songs.

LadBaby's Christmas number one's:

Their first number one was at Christmas in 2018 with a parody of Starship's 1985 'We Built This City'.

In 2019, the family had their second Christmas number one with 'I Love Sausage Rolls', a parody of 'I love Rock and Roll', originally by Alan Merrill.

Their third successive Christmas number one was in 2020 with 'Don't Stop Me Eatin', a parody of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'.

LadBaby's fourth consecutive Christmas number one was 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone', a parody of 'Merry Christmas'.

Now they are hoping to continue this trend with their newly released 2022 Christmas song.

