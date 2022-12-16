Man charged with murder after 51-year-old dies in Oldbury

A man has been charged with murder after a 51-year-old died after an alleged assault in Oldbury.

Simon West was found with head injuries after the suspected incident on Saturday afternoon, and died in hospital late on Wednesday afternoon.

Simon West died on Wednesday. Credit: West Midlands Police

Arslan Farooq has since been charged with murder and dangerous driving and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court today. The 24-year-old, from Erdington, was remanded into custody to appear before the city's Crown Court next Tuesday. In a tribute, Mr West's family described him as "a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently Grandfather. He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed.”