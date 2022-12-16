A man who murdered his 23-year-old work colleague has been sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

Ross McCullam, 30, strangled Megan Newborough, before cutting her throat and dumping her body in a Leicestershire country lane on Friday 6th August 2021. He had invited her over to his home for the evening.

McCullam, who initially admitted manslaughter, claimed he could not be guilty of murdering 23-year-old Miss Newborough because he acted after a loss of control.

He sought to blame Miss Newborough, claiming he went into a "a volcano of rage" set off by undiagnosed PTSD caused by unreported childhood sexual abuse.

However a jury disagreed, and the former lab worker was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court today after being convicted of Miss Newborough's murder on Monday.

More to follow