ITV News Central's Raheem Rashid reports from Kingshurst

A vigil has been held in honour of the four young boys who died after falling in a frozen lake in Solihull.

Brothers Finlay, aged eight, and Samuel Butler, aged six, and their cousin Thomas Stewart, aged 10, were pulled from the freezing water at Babbs Mill Lake and rushed to hospital last Sunday.

Jack Johnson, who's 10 years old, also tragically died last Sunday after reportedly wading in to the icy water to try and save the boys.

This evening, hundreds gathered in Kingshurst to pay tribute to the four young boys.

A local choir sang in tribute to the boys, at the vigil.

Since the tragedy, members of the Kingshurst community have been coming together in support of the families, leaving flowers at the scene, paying tribute and setting up a fundraiser.

So far, more than £65,000 has been raised for the families of the four boys.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Shanni Lou De, says that 'every penny will be given to the parents of the boys'.