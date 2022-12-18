Body of child discovered buried in garden of Handsworth house

The body of a child has been discovered buried in the garden of a Handsworth property. Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

The body of a child has been discovered buried in the garden of a house in Handsworth.

West Midlands Police had been digging in the back of the house in Clarence Road for a week.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Two people have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child. Police investigators remain at the scene.

The force said the home's current occupiers are not connected to the inquiry.

West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains.

"The body is believed to be that of a child; a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

"Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

"The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues. The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation."

Garden searched for human remains as police probe death of child