Body of child discovered buried in garden of Handsworth house

The body of a child has been discovered buried in the garden of a house in Handsworth.

West Midlands Police had been digging in the back of the house in Clarence Road for a week.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Two people have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child. Police investigators remain at the scene.

The force said the home's current occupiers are not connected to the inquiry.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains.

"The body is believed to be that of a child; a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

"Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

"The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues. The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation."