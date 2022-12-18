A man has been jailed for six years after deliberately setting another man on fire at a petrol station in Dudley.

It happened at the Texaco garage on Himely Road, on the evening of June 2.

Stephen Burden targeted a 20-year-old victim following an earlier dispute, leaving him in a critical condition for weeks in hospital.

CCTV showed the victim had arrived initially as passenger in a Jeep with two other men before moving over to the driver’s seat a short time afterwards.

Shortly after, a Volkswagen driven by 31-year-old Burden arrived at the petrol station.

As the Jeep driver entered the shop to pay for the fuel, Burden filled up a can with petrol before running over to the Jeep and throwing the fuel over him and igniting it.

He was taken to hospital where he received critical care treatment for serious burns affecting nearly a fifth of his body.

Burden, was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm following a trial and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to six years in prison.

Det Insp Jackie Nicholson, from West Midlands Police, said: “This was a very nasty attack at a busy petrol station.

“The victim suffered serious burns and is still recovering from his injuries. We are pleased that Stephen Burden is now behind bars for carrying out this despicable attack.”