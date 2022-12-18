Play Brightcove video

People gathered at St Barnabas Church for the service

A memorial service has been held at a church in Solihull for the four boys who died after falling into a frozen lake.

Brothers Finlay, aged eight, and six-year-old Samuel Butler and their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, were pulled from the freezing water at Babbs Mill Lake and rushed to hospital last Sunday.

Jack Johnson, 10, also tragically died after reportedly wading into the icy water to try and save the other boys.

This evening (18 December), mourners gathered at St Barnabas' Church in Kingshurst for a service in tribute to the boys.During the service candles were lit and a moment of silence was observed.

Ahead of the service Reverend Mandy Harris described how the community has come together over the last week.

In an interview with ITV News Central Reverend Mandy Harris said: "Once the news broke that the first boy had died, I immediately came and opened the church, and thought just for an hour or so and then ended up being open all day.

"We had a few of Jack's classmates come in for comfort really and to light a candle."

Reverened Mandy Harris

Since the tragedy, members of the Kingshurst community have been coming together in support of the families, leaving flowers at the scene and setting up a fundraiser for the families; so far, more than £65,000 has been raised.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Shanni Lou De, says that 'every penny will be given to the parents of the boys'.

As the donations have increased, Shanni said: "Absolutely amazing, the kindness of the people not just in the community but around the world.

"On behalf of the boys families I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind heartfelt comments, your donations and your words of love for all four boys and their families.

"It is very much appreciated and we know the boys and their families will be in your hearts forever."

