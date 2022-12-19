East Midlands Railway (EMR) has banned e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards at all its stations and on its trains due to potential safety threats.

Electric wheelchairs and e-bikes are exempt from the ban – as are mobility scooters for those with access needs.

The new rule was introduced today (19 December) to stop threats posed when the lithium-ion batteries used to power the scooters overheat.

When the batteries get too hot, there is no way of stopping the temperature building or extinguishing the fire until the reaction has finished. Subsequently, a large amount of potentially toxic smoke is emitted, and flames often produced.

This could cause a fire or serious harm to customers and staff on trains and platforms.

Katie Arthur, Head of Safety at East Midlands Railway, said: “After some consideration, and in line with other partners in the rail industry, we are bringing in a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from December 19.

“These devices, which are often not approved for use in the UK, pose a potential risk as they contain lithium-ion batteries that are sometimes known to overheat.

“We understand that these devices are popular, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.”