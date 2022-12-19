A puppy once in poor condition, tethered to the side of a van at a car boot sale is now 'lighting the lives' of pupils and care home residents.

Shih Tzu 'Chilli', was found at a car boot sale in the West Midlands at just six weeks old.

After calls from concerned people at the sale, Chilli was taken to the RSPCA’s Hillfield Animal Home in Staffordshire and from then, her life turned around.

Chilli received veterinary treatment for anaemia, fleas, worms and dental disease.

Following an investigation, the RSPCA then saved Chilli's sibling, Bean, who was at another address in the County.

Chilli and Bean were fostered and eventually adopted last Christmas and thanks to their gentle and calm nature, owner Julia Sanders knew both puppies would be suitable therapy dogs.

Julia Sanders and her dogs Chilli and Bean Credit: RSPCA

Just a few months later, they passed their assessments with flying colours.

Chilli and Bean now make much-anticipated weekly visits to Charlotte James Care Home in Burton-upon-Trent where they are adored by the residents.

They also make a regular trip to Thomas Russell Infants’ School where they have formed a close bond with the pupils who attend a nurture group.

It comes as new figures reveal:

There has been a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents.

A 13% rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by the RSPCA rescue teams.

Julia said: “Both dogs are soft little balls of fluff with very gentle natures and they have a huge impact on the people they visit. It’s lovely to see the relationships they build up with the children and care home residents.

“When they see Chilli and Bean they will often sit up and smile and the dogs will jump up on their laps for a cuddle. The families of the residents often say to me how wonderful it is to see how their loved ones react.

Credit: RSPCA

“Bean’s visits to the school are just as eagerly anticipated by the children. They don’t stop talking after they’ve seen him and he brings great comfort to pupils who may be anxious or dealing with other issues in their lives.

“I don’t think you can underestimate the difference a therapy dog can make to peoples’ wellbeing. After their difficult start in life it’s heartwarming to see how Chilli and Bean are lighting up peoples’ lives and I hope to extend their visits to local hospitals and hospices in the future.”

Clare Davis, CEO of PAT, said: “We are incredibly proud of Chilli and Bean - two amazing dogs that have found their perfect home in PAT Volunteer Julia. As many times as these unfortunate stories come about, we never fail to be amazed by the powerful ability that these dogs have to not only forgive their past, but also their willingness to keep giving back, no matter what.”

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “We’ve sadly seen a shocking rise in the number of incidents of animal abandonment and neglect our rescuers are dealing with. My fear is that we’ll see increasing cases of animals neglected and abandoned this Christmas as families struggle with soaring bills.

“That is why we need the public's support more than ever. Animal lovers can donate to our Christmas campaign so our call staff, frontline rescuers along with centre and branch staff can work together to help all those animals in need.”