Steve Borthwick appointed England's new Rugby Union head coach

Steve Borthwick has been appointed the new head coach of England's Rugby Union team following the sacking of Eddie Jones.

The former England captain joins the national side from Leicester Tigers, taking defence coach Kevin Sinfield with him.

He played lock in 57 Tests for England from 2001-2010 and captained the side 21 times. His coaching career has included spells at Saracens and the Tigers, where he guided them to winning the 2021-22 Premiership title including the club’s best winning run for 25 years.

