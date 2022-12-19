Play Brightcove video

Video appears to show men taking pennies from a charity fountain in Victoria Centre. Credit - Chloe Shannon/BPM Media

A video circulating online appears to show two men taking charity coins from a fountain in a Nottingham shopping centre.

People often throw change into the fountain of the Emett Clock at Nottingham's Victoria Centre and it is later donated to charity.

On Saturday, December 17, two men were filmed climbing into the fountain and taking the money from inside. Surprised shoppers were watching the incident unfold at around 6pm.

Chloe Shanon, a mum of three who took the video, said: "I just could not believe it. There were so many families asking the lads if they needed any money.

"They were so oblivious, they did not respond. They were only talking between themselves.

"I just cannot believe that anyone could do something like this. It was horrible."My child was asking why they were taking the money. I just told him that they are being naughty."She described the scene, saying that the men ran off after taking coins from the fountain. She added: "It was horrible to watch. Who would steal charity money?"The coins are 'penny wishes', with all the donations received being given to charity.

A spokesperson for Victoria Centre, said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at the centre on Saturday 17 December.

"It appears that two individuals climbed into the fountain of the Emett Clock, taking some of the coins that have been thrown in there.“For many years, our shoppers have kindly made ‘penny wishes’ at the Emett Clock, with all of the donations received being given to our chosen charities.

"It is upsetting for everyone to see the blatant disregard that is being shown for the generosity of others and thevital work that charities in our city carry out – particularly so close to Christmas.

“CCTV footage has been handed to Nottinghamshire Police and anyone with information on the incident should contact them directly.”Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for comment.