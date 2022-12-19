Two men convicted after smuggling Vietnamese people to UK in the back of lorries

Two men have been convicted over a major conspiracy to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the back of lorries.

The crossings in August and September 2020 were orchestrated by 33-year-old Hai Xuan Le, who's a Vietnamese national himself, based in Birmingham.

Mobile phone evidence showed he was part of a wide network of people smugglers who transported people illegally from Vietnem to the UK.

Hai Xuan Le organised the operation from his flat in Handsworth Credit: NCA

Many of those who made the dangerous journey are thought to have relied on a form of debt bondage to pay for it, paying back the cost by working illegally in the Uk or working in criminal enterprises such as cannabis farms.

There was evidence that Le was involved in at least seven separate attempts to bring in migrants between 19 August and 4 September 2020.

From his flat above a nail bar in Grove Lane, Handsworth, he used a variety of phone numbers, social media accounts and pseudonyms to arrange for people to be taken to pre-determined pick-up points in Europe where they were loaded onto HGVs in France, Belgium or the Netherlands. The migrants were even referred to as 'pork' on one occasion in a text message conversation. The trucks, including some which were refrigerated, would then cross by ferry or the Channel Tunnel to Kent where the migrants would then be collected, told to pay up, and taken to places around the country, including the West Midlands. Taxi driver Habib Behsodi, aged 41 and from Chatham in Kent, was involved in that part of their journey.

Habib Behsodi Credit: NCA

On some occasions Le himself would travel down to accompany migrants, sometimes using genuine and unwitting taxi companies to travel back to the Midlands after collection. Mobile phone data analysis was used to map his journeys, corresponding with the movements of migrants’ phones. Le was arrested at his home address by the National Crime Agency in September 2021, despite trying to flee the property when he saw officers arrive. They said he initially gave the name of Ho Sy Quoc, but through working with the authorities in Vietnam the NCA were able to establish his true identity. Behsodi was arrested around the same time.

The NCA carried out surveillance on Le as they tracked his operation Credit: NCA

After a six week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, both men were found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. They will be sentenced on 21 February 2023. A third man, Karzan Mohammed, aged 33 and from Bolton, was found not guilty. NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said; "These two men were part of a people smuggling network who were not just breaching UK border security but also risking the lives of those they transported." "One text message exchange we recovered as part of this investigation shows migrants being referred to as ‘pork’ – which I think shows the callous nature of those involved." "For them, the people they were transporting were a just a commodity from which they could profit." "We have seen how this kind of criminality can so easily lead to loss of life, which is why we are doing all we can to target and dismantle the criminal networks involved."