A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.

The extent of the child's injuries remain unclear at this stage. The collision in Foster Avenue in Beeston was reported to the police at 9.26am on Tuesday 20 December.

A police cordon remains in place at entrance to the Broxtowe Borough Council-run car park in Foster Avenue.A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police added: "The three-year-old boy is currently being treated in hospital.

"A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

"Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 20 December."