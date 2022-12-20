A couple have been jailed after a woman was stabbed multiple times with two knives inside a taxi they were riding in.

The woman, 28, suffered stab wounds to her chest, thighs and calf, and was left bleeding inside the taxi.

She was taken to hospital by the taxi driver and police say she is extremely lucky to be alive.

She was travelling to Moira in Derbyshire, with Filipe Dix, 27, and another man on Tuesday 3 May.

Dix's partner, Amy Redfern, was waiting on her driveway ready for their arrival when the car reached Sweet Hill at around 8.30am.

Redfern, also 27, threatened the victim via text before launching the attack, believing the victim and Dix were having an affair.

Dix and Redfern fled the scene and were only arrested the following day when returning to Moira.

Dix, formerly of Stanley Road in Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Redfern, formerly of Sweet Hill, Moira, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and two counts of possessing a knife.

Both were sentenced to five years in jail between them.

Dix also pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a restraining order intended to prevent him from contacting Redfern and breaching a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said Redfern had spoken to Dix a number of times while he was with the victim in the taxi and accused them of having an affair.

She also made multiple threats to the victim via texts to Dix.

Detective Constable Steve Williams, the investigating officer said: "This was a premeditated and brutal attack fuelled by alcohol and jealousy.

"Redfern had no qualms about attacking the victim in broad daylight, in a residential street, witnessed by many people.

"Dix assisted Redfern in evading the police despite knowing the seriousness of what had just happened. The victim is extremely lucky to be alive and the attack didn’t cause any serious damage to her internal organs.

"We are pleased Dix and Redfern have pleaded guilty to their part in the incident and spared the victim the ordeal of reliving the events of that morning again in court. We hope this now gives her the opportunity to move on with her life and try and put the incident behind her.

"Dix and Redfern now face a term in prison where they can reflect on their behaviour and the consequences of their actions. We take knife crime extremely seriously and are constantly educating and warning people about the dangers of carrying knives and using them to cause harm.

"The Lives not Knives campaign has been running in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland for a number of years. Its aim is to push the message across that carrying knives has consequences and can impact on many lives."

On Friday 16 December, Dix was sentenced to 85 weeks in prison and Redfern was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.