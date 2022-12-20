Tributes pour in for Terry Hall after The Specials lead singer dies at 63

Neville Staple has led tributes to his The Specials bandmate Terry Hall following Hall’s death at the age of 63.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.

Hall’s death was announced via the band’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“This has hit me hard,” Staple wrote on Twitter, adding: “We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together.

“In the music World, people have many ups and downs, but I will hang onto the great memories of Terry and I, making history fronting The Specials and Fun Boy three together. Rest easy Terry Hall.”

Jane Wiedlin, guitarist and co-founder of The Go-Go’s, who co-wrote the band’s breakout hit Our Lips Are Sealed with Hall, joined Staple in mourning his death.

She wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person.

“Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this.”

Culture Club frontman Boy George called it a “sad day”, tweeting: “Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist.”

Punk and folk singer Frank Turner wrote on Twitter that The Specials were one of the “most important” figures of his childhood.

“God damnit. Just heard the news about Terry Hall. What an absolute sadness,” he said.

“The Specials were one of the most important bands for me as a kid. Taught me many things I needed to know. Gutted. RIP.”

Folk singer Billy Bragg paid tribute to Hall’s cultural impact on Britain in the 1970s.

He tweeted: “The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall.”

Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello offered his condolences, tweeting: “Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding.

“Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie kept his tribute short, posting an emoji of a broken heart alongside a picture of himself with Hall.

Comedian David Baddiel followed a similar vein, writing on Twitter: “Terry Hall was great. That’s the tweet.”