Rehan Ahmed has become the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings as he made his debut for England.

The young star, who was born in Nottinghamshire, broke a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, helping turn the momentum England’s way.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner claimed figures of five for 48 as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 on day three at Karachi, leaving England with a target of 167 to complete a 3-0 series victory.

Ahmed then followed up his key dismissal of the Pakistani captain with two more vital breakthroughs – those of Mohammad Rizwan (seven) and Saud (53) – as Pakistan slumped from 164 for three to 177 for six.

Ahmed picked up where he left off in the evening session with two more wickets to complete his five - as the hosts were bowled out for 216.

Not only did Ahmed write his name into the history books as the youngest men’s Test debutant to claim five wickets in an innings, he also easily surpassed the record for the youngest Englishman to take five in an innings.

Rehan Ahmed bowls during a match between Durham County Cricket Club and Leicestershire County Cricket Club in June 2022. Credit: PA Images

Who is England cricketer Rehan Ahmed?

Born on 13 August 2004, Ahmed was raised in a Nottingham, cricket crazy household.

How old is Rehan Ahmed?

The 18-year-old resides with former Pakistan cricketer, Naeem Ahmed and his two brothers, Farhan and Raheem, who also play the sport.

Which team does Rehan Ahmed play for?

But he made his List A debut on July 2021 for Leicestershire in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup.

Ahmed was then chosen to be part of the 2022 ICC Under-19 England Cricket World Cup squad, after leaving a good impression on his coaching staff.

He also signed a contract extension until 2026 with Leicestershire Foxes where he would go on to then make his first-class debut and Twenty20 all in May.

What happened in Rehan Ahmed's Test debut?

On 17 November 2022, Ahmed featured in England's away Test series against Pakistan - where his father was born.

He became the youngest male cricketer from England to do so at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

And he took five wickets for 48 runs making him the youngest male to get a five-fer on his Test debut.

Rehan Ahmed 'eats, sleeps and breathes' cricket

Leicestershire's director of cricket Claude Henderson said: "He eats, sleeps and breathes cricket. Rehan wouldn’t want to watch a movie, unless maybe it was about cricket."

His passion immediately registered with Foxes chief executive Sean Jarvis, who sat across the table from Ahmed when he signed his first professional contract at the club.

"We were in the boardroom at Grace Road and I asked Rehan ‘where do you want to go?’

"He’s a humble kid, but he said to me ‘I want to play for England as a Leicestershire player’,” Jarvis said.

"I’ve been involved in a sport for a long time and every now and again you see someone who has the real eye of the tiger. He most definitely has it.

"From that moment on he was single-minded and focused. The boy is an incredible talent and an absolute sponge for cricket.

"He’s always listening and learning. With young lads like that everyone wants a piece, but he’s got great people around him and the ECB and Leicestershire are very fatherly towards him.

"I’ve met a lot of people who love the game, but this kid adores it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...