A campaign started by a Nottingham dad to help people whose spouses die in childbirth has taken a step forward.

Aaron Horsey's wife Bernadette died while undergoing a C-Section at the Royal Derby Hospital in January.

Their son arrived safely but prior to his birth, Aaron, from Beeston, had changed jobs to work more remotely.

He then found out he wasn't entitled to paternity leave due to not being at work for nine months prior.

According to the law, the father of a child has to have been in the same place of work for 26 weeks - when the due date is still 15 weeks away - in order to get paternity leave.

The bill's first hearing was on Tuesday 20 December and has progressed to a second stage.

Aaron says it has received lots of support from MPs across the board and he's thrilled it has passed the first step.

"There does appear to be cross-party support, so I hope that really continues.

"Because at the core, it's a really non-controversial issue of just ensuring that a newborn child has a parent there to look after them in any circumstance."

Aaron Horsey with his son Credit: Aaron Horsey

Aaron is campaigning for change after he got support from Broxtowe MP Darren Henry.

The MP told the commons this is a loophole that must be sorted out. He wants a guarantee of leave and pay for a new parent whose spouse has died.

Darren Henry said: "There is a gap in our law and the gap is meaning that parents are facing impossible circumstances.

"This gap must be closed. It is the responsibility of us all to ensure that we make the tragic circumstances of losing a loved one, while raising a child, is made that tiny bit easier.

"First of all, I raised it with the Prime Minister in Prime Minister's questions. We then went to see business energy and industrial strategy, the department and the minister there - very supportive.

"What we're looking for is a vehicle legislation that we're able to take this through."

He added: "I think it's really important as a father myself and somebody working in working life, I think we shouldn't have to choose between doing that."

It is rare for a an idea like this from a backbench MP to become law.

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry will need support of the government but he says his campaign will continue. He says it is a "small change" will have a huge impact on the lives of people affected.

The second hearing of the bill will take place on 20 January, where the House of Commons will decide whether it should progress to the committee stage.