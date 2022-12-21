Bandmates have revealed The Specials' frontman, Terry Hall, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before he died.

The Coventry-born musician was diagnosed with the cancer in September, which spread to his liver - causing a host of problems, including diabetes.

Bassist Horace Panter posted an emotional tribute to his friend and revealed they had plans to record a new reggae album, before he became ill with a suspected stomach bug.

The bandmate said they had plans to make the album they were "going to do in 2020" but that everything went south when he feel ill during pre-production in September.

Horance Panter said: "15th December and Manager Steve drives up to London to visit. He calls me on his return journey and says things are not looking promising. Terry is dying.

"The next day he is put on morphine and is more-or-less unconscious for most of the time.

"I thought it would be best for me to go and visit but Lindy, his wife, advises against it.

"She has held her phone to Terry’s ear so that his sisters and Lynval can say their goodbyes. She suggests I do the same. So, I did. It was tough."

He added: "The world has lost a unique voice and I have lost a good friend."

Tributes have poured in for the artist since Thursday.

Jane Wiedlin, guitarist and co-founder of The Go-Go’s, who co-wrote the band’s breakout hit Our Lips Are Sealed with Hall, joined Staple in mourning his death.

She wrote on Twitter: "Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person.

"Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this."

Culture Club frontman Boy George called it a “sad day”, tweeting: “Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist.”