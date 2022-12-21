More than twelve thousand children from the Midlands will wake up homeless on Christmas Day.

That is according to new research from the charity, Shelter, who expect the figure to grow as the cost of living crisis continues.

The analysis found that homelessness and living in temporary accommodation impacts on children's health, education and wellbeing.

More than a third (35%) of homeless parents say their child(ren) do not have a bed of their own and are forced to share a bed with another family member.

Meanwhile, almost half (45%) of school age children have arrived at school tired, late or hungry as a result of living in temporary accommodation.

The charity says B&Bs and hostels are often "not equipped" with suitable or any facilities for parents to cook meals for their children, and noise from other residents and bed-sharing means children often struggle to sleep.

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Shelter said: "A grotty hostel or B&B is not a home, but this is where thousands of homeless children in the Midlands are forced to live. And many more children will be thrown into homelessness as their parents can no longer afford to keep a roof over their head.

"The housing emergency is robbing children of a secure childhood. Thousands of homeless children are turning up to school too tired to learn - hardly surprising when one in three have to share a bed."

