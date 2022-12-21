Three women have been in hospital with potentially serious injuries after a collision on a car park in Sutton Coldfield.

Residents this afternoon (December 21) reported a "major" emergency services incident in Mere Green.

Police cars and ambulances were photographed at the Mulberry Walk development with an area sealed off.

One resident said: "Major incident [on] Mulberry Walk [at] 4pm on Wednesday. Best to avoid the area."

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed medics raced to the scene. An air ambulance also attended.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians on Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, at 3.32 pm.

"Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered three female patients, all pedestrians. One was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance."

The statement continued: "The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient in the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

"The remaining two patients were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Heartlands and Good Hope Hospitals. The driver of the car was uninjured."

In a tweet, Sutton Coldfield Police: "We're at the scene of a collision off Lichfield Road in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield, this evening."It's believed a number of people were hit by a car in a car park around 3.30pm today."The driver stayed at the scene and is assisting our officers with inquires."

In another update, police confirmed: "A woman was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Two people had minor injuries."