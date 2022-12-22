Two performances at Birmingham Hippodrome have been cancelled due to a burst pipe in the city centre.

The legendary Hurst Street venue has been having problems since this morning, December 22.

Bosses said the 2.30pm performance of Dick Whittington and 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas had been cancelled. They apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The message to theatre-goers went on to say they were "closely monitoring" the situation with regard to this evening's performance of Dick Whittington. It's currently not clear if it will be able to go ahead.

In a statement, Birmingham Hippodrome said: "Despite our best efforts to continue this afternoon's performances, due to the burst water pipe in the area, we are sorry to announce that the 2.30pm performance of Dick Whittington and 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas have sadly been cancelled."

"We apologise for the short notice of this cancellation and have explore every option to try and keep the show running.

"We will be in touch with all of the ticket holders over the coming days to make alternative arrangements and kindly ask that customers refrain from calling the box office directly."

"Thank you for your understanding and patience and we apologise for the disappointment caused."

"We are closely monitoring the situation with regards to this evening's 7.15pm performance of Dick Whittington."