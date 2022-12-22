Play Brightcove video

Ravneet Nandra sat down with children at Water Mill Primary School in Birmingham, to talk about all things Christmas.

Chips and milkshake left out for Santa on Christmas eve to asking Santa for ten bowls of BBQ chicken, all the weird and wonderful things children across the Midlands think about the festive period!

One child told her: "I give them chips and milkshake, to give Santa energy and then the reindeers can have all the chips!"

When asked what is on their Christmas list, one said: "Ten bowls of BBQ chicken."

One student told our reporter how their mum leaves a magic key at the door for Santa, because they don't have a chimney.

Our reporter asked what the best part of Christmas dinner is - and she got mixed answers:

"Mashed potatoes!"

"BBQ chicken!"

"Turkey and stuffing!"

But, it was a no from all for sprouts.