The major rejuvenation of Villa Park has been approved despite fears public transport may struggle to cope with the extra fans.

Works to the North Stand and Trinity Road Stand were widely supported by city chiefs, but parking and transport were acknowledged as issues that needed to be addressed.

Aston Villa has said the planned works are urgent and that the overall fan experience will be significantly improved. An extra 7,400 seats in the North Stand will bring the total capacity up to 50,000, boosting the UK and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid.

Other features of the revamp include a new club shop and academy building, upgraded hospitality facilities, more food and drink, and better Wi-Fi. The public space around the North Stand and along Witton Road will also be expanded.

As part of the plans the North Stand will be demolished.

At a Birmingham City Council planning committee meeting today, members unanimously approved Villa's plans but stressed further work is needed to alleviate heavy traffic and crowded train stations on matchdays. Local leaders including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street had already written to the council expressing their support.

The expansion will increase the capacity of Villa Park to more than 50,000

Cllr Lee Marsham (Lab, Nechells) said at the meeting: "The plans are exciting and I think it's a really strong design. A louder stadium will hopefully inspire footballing success, and continue to showcase our city across the globe.

"Local residents will welcome Villa's consult on controlled parking zones. Too many feel trapped by poorly parked cars on matchday - what we now need is our West Midlands Mayor to run more reliable trains to both Aston and Witton stations as too many fans feel like they have to drive because they have no other option."

Improvements to Witton Station are in the pipeline in relation to the Villa Park redevelopment, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority. Transport chiefs are looking at making trains more regular and improving access for passengers.

Cllr Jane Jones (Lab, Stockland Green) said: "I support the application but I know what it's like to be stuck in your car for an hour after the game. I think we really need to look into parking as it's going to be quite horrendous.

"We do need more capacity at the ground and I'm sorry it will create issues, but if we can get around them I think it's going to be a fantastic development not just for the local area but for the city."

A planning officer said the club is aware of the traffic problems and is planning to run extra supporters buses on matchdays to ease traffic regardless of this application, beginning on a provisional basis in January. He added that controlled parking zones are also in consultation.