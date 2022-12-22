A man has been arrested after a man died and another man and woman were found with stab injuries in Handsworth this morning.

A 24-year-old has been detained and is currently in police custody. He will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

West Midlands Police were called to an area of Soho Road at 3.20am, where they found the victim with critical injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

A man and a woman have also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries.

Part of Soho Road has been cordoned off while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “A man has been arrested from Soho Road after two men and a woman were found with injuries, believed to be stab wounds.

“The road will be closed this morning while officers establish the circumstances around what has happened.

“Commuters and transport companies are advised to make alternative arrangements to navigate Soho Road.”

West Midlands Police officers were called to Soho Road at around 3.20am Credit: BPM

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one of the male victims was in a critical condition when its crews arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.”