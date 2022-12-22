A Derby pensioner has been leaving a packet of chocolate biscuits out for her bin men every week for the last 50 years.

Hilary Manester, who lives in Mickleover, has been brightening the refuse collectors' mornings for five generous decades with packs of McVitie's Chocolate Digestives and Fox's Milk Chocolate Rounds.

Mrs Manester is now 93, but says she always makes sure to pick up the all important biscuits whenever she goes to the shops.

She said: "It's an awful job and they're out in all weathers. It's so kind of them to come up and get the bins. And they're so grateful.

"They always say thank you and tell me they’ll have it with their coffee when they get back.”

Due to her age and mobility problems, Mrs Manester can't leave the bins at the front of the driveway so instead the bin-men knock on her door to get the key to the garage from her, take the bins, empty them and lock up again.

It means she always gets a chance to speak to them and show her gratitude when they come by.

The tradition started when she lived in Alvaston with her husband. They moved to Mickleover in 1979 and kept up the habit.

Mrs Manester lives on her own now, having lost her husband 30 years ago, and says she "values the conversation".

The last time the binmen came, though, she says she had to miss them, or else she would've missed her bus into town.

It meant she didn't give them their biscuits, but she says that she told them she'd make up for it and get them double next time.

Mrs Manester has lived in Derby her whole life and was born in the late 1920s.

She said: "Derbyshire born and Derbyshire bred. Strong in the arm, but weak in the head".

Mrs Manester says she doesn't feel her age but her body lets her down.

She's had cancer before and is currently fighting it again, along with a spinal issue and other problems.

The retired dress and design teacher also has a collection of dolls, which she makes, to give to the children who are going though chemotherapy, as she's been through it herself and knows how hard it is.

She said: "I make a bunch a few at a times a year and sends them off in the post."

A few weeks later she'll receive a card saying "thank you".

And why does Mrs Manester do all this? "It's just me," she says.