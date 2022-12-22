Train operators have been advising passengers to only travel if "absolutely necessary" as some workers at East Midlands Railway, Avantic West Coast, West Midlands Railway and Cross Country are striking over working conditions, job security and pay.

Many rail workers taking part in industrial action will strike for 48 hours starting tomorrow (23 December).

Passengers are being advised to adjust their travel plans as the 'severely reduced timetable' means there will be limited trains tomorrow and on Christmas Eve.

Hundreds of TSSA and RMT union members, across train operators, are set to take strike action over the Christmas period with severe impact on rail services expected.

A department for transport spokesperson said they are "urging union leaders to work with employers to come to an agreement that is fair".

East Midlands Railway

The company said services will now be significantly affected for the next three weeks.

West Midlands Railway

Industrial action will take place on West Midlands Railway Services between 19 December and 2 January.

Some routes will have limited services and trains on all routes may be subject to short-notice changes between these dates.

No West Midlands Railway services will be running on 28 and 29 December.

This does not include Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day, where there are usually no services running.

Cross Country

CrossCountry trains say there is going to be an early shutdown on Christmas Eve.

Their trains will be impacted over the festive period due to planned strike action by the RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers).

The union has instructed its members not to work on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, resulting in the cancellation of many CrossCountry services.

The operator has announced delays may affect journeys on:

24 December - early shutdown on Christmas Eve with no services from midday.

Boxing Day (26 December to 27 December) - TSSA union strike action

5 January - ASLEF union strike action

Until 8 January they will also be the only train operators running between Banbury and Birmingham.

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast are advising customers to only travel if it is "absolutely necessary" as some its workers stage a walkout.

The rail operator has tweeted: " Strike action on 24 Dec (Christmas Eve) means last trains will depart much earlier than usual.""Trains are expected to be extremely busy, only travel if necessary."

What is the advice to those travelling?