Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent, Phil Brewster reports on a Nottingham boy with a very special Christmas wish.

A boy, 9, from Nottinghamshire, who's about to have vital heart surgery for the third time is getting a very special Christmas wish - by giving presents to other poorly children.

Oliver Tate from Cotgrave was born with a congenital heart condition which causes some blood to flow the wrong way, leaving him frequently tired and short of breath.

It became so serious that when he was just 16 months old, he had to have two heart operations in just 36 hours. His parents were told he might not make it.

Aged just 16 months Oliver underwent two heart surgeries within 36 hours of each other. Credit: ITV Central

His mother Michaela explains, "Having that news.. your world, it ends"

Oliver was fitted with a mechanical value which allows his heart to function properly. It now needs to be replaced.

Ahead of the surgery, the charity 'Make a Wish Foundation' which grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses asked Oliver what he wanted for Christmas.

His answer surprised everyone - he wanted to spend his wish on helping others in need.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central, Oliver explains: "I've decided to help the other children in the hospital and people on the streets.

"I know children in the hospital appreciate anything so I wanted to give them a happy Christmas, because they stay in the hospital for Christmas and people on the streets stay on the streets for Christmas. So I thought I'd give them a happy Christmas."

Oliver and his family dropping off Christmas goods to children at Leicester Royal Infirmary Credit: ITV Central

Oliver explains: "For the last couple of years its just been about me, but this year I chose something different to help other people in need because they cant have a nice Christmas".

Armed with the help of a stretch limo provided by the charity, Oliver and his family set off to pick up presents from a toy store.

They then visited the Salvation Army to donate hats, scarves and blankets for the homeless.

Finally, they arrived at their final destination, Leicester Royal Infirmary, to hand over the presents for children to open on Christmas day.

Play Brightcove video

Holly McKenna from Make a Wish foundation said:"To know that Oliver will use his wish, they only get one shot at a wish, and to know that he wants to use that to make other children happy - its just so inspiring.

"It's just testament to what a wonderful child, Oliver is."

But in case you thought Oliver also deserved something special this Christmas, staff at the toy-store were so moved by Oliver's kindness, they couldn't let him leave without a surprise of his own - a Playstation 5.