How does the Birmingham Christmas market compare to an actual German market?

By ITV News Central Journalist Rachael Lewis

During the cold and dreary winter months, one thing that's sure to cheer most people up is the German Christmas Market which sprawls across the centre of Birmingham.

You can find traditional German cuisine, beverages and funfair rides right on our doorstep in the Midlands.

More formally known as Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham, it is the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria.

But, how does this market compare to one in Germany? ITV News Central has been to the market in Düsseldorf to find out.

Christmas market in Düsseldorf, Germany Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

One thing which people normally associate with Germany is the bratwurst sausage which is served in what’s called a brötchen (the German word for a bread roll).

This cuisine is extremely traditional and not isolated to Christmas. In Germany, you can find these sausages all year round at restaurants and cafes.

But, they are a staple of any German Christmas Market.

The bratwurst at the Birmingham Market is cooked on a traditional hot grill and the bread bun it is served in is very similar to that of an original German brötchen.

Similarly to in Germany, you have an option of a white and a red sausage - which makes the experience even more authentic.

All in all, this bratwurst is probably as legitimate as you could possible get.

Sausage being sold in Germany on the left / Sausage at the German market in Birmingham Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

Another savoury treat which can be found at a traditional German market is Flammkuchen, something you can't get at the market in Birmingham.

Flammkuchen is bread dough rolled out very thinly in the shape of a rectangle or oval.

It is then covered with crème fraîche and different toppings such as rocket, onions, parma ham, bacon and many others.

However, while the markets may not have Flammkuchen, there are many traditional sweet treats available.

These include chocolate covered fruit, roasted almonds, marshmallows, lebkuchen (heart shaped biscuits), crepes and more.

Lebekuchen at the Christmas Market in Düsseldorf, Germany Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

Lebkuchen is a gingerbread heart shaped treat, which you often find has a message on it.

These messages often say things like "Ich Liebe Dich", which means "I love you".

Interestingly, most of the messages on the Lebekuchen that are sold at the Birmingham markets are also in German.

So you may need google translate if you are buying one for a loved one as a Christmas gift!

German beverages are also available at the market in Birmingham. This includes traditional beer and Gluwein (mulled wine).

These are served in branded Birmingham Christmas Market mugs and glasses. These mugs have what you would call in German a "pfand."

Most beverages you buy at supermarkets in the country have a pfand, which is an extra cost added onto the drink encouraging people to bring the bottles back, in order for them to be recycled.

Gluwein and german beer is available at the Almhütte at Birmingham Christmas market Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

Therefore, when you buy a drink at the market in Birmingham and take the mug back, you automatically get refunded the pfand, which is the added cost on the drink.

This encourages people to bring the mugs back to the stalls, rather than taking them home.

Another thing that both the Düsseldorf and Birmingham Market have in common is an ice skating rink, and a big wheel.

Birmingham market also has a carousel, which is also a staple of most German Christmas Markets.

Birmingham Christmas market carousel Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

And, after comparing it to an authentic German Christmas market, you realise why it has that reputation.