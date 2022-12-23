Man charged with murder after 35-year-old dies in Handsworth suspected stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after another died in Handsworth in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Antonio Tibere was arrested on suspicion of the murder of 35-year-old Krystian Debski in Soho Road.

The 24-year-old, who is from Smethwick, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Christmas Eve.

Krystian Debski Credit: West Midlands Police

He has also been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s sustained suspected stab wounds.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital, while the man has since been discharged.

In a statement, Mr Debski's family described him as "a loving partner, father, son, uncle and cousin who will be deeply missed by all who knew him."