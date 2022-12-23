Play Brightcove video

Nottingham Forest has partnered with UN Refugee Agency 'UK for UNHCR' to support relief efforts for people fleeing conflict and persecution around the world.

The UK for UNHCR logo will feature on the Nottingham Forest men's and women's team shirts from the start of the 2023 season, as a sign of solidarity for families who have been forced to flee their homes.

This follows a year that has seen the Nottingham community, like much of the UK, show solidarity and support for families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Nottingham Forest Club Captain, Joe Worrall, said: “The partnership with UK for UNHCR is fantastic and we’re very proud to be able to have them on our shirt.

“We’ve got a nice, tasty game against Chelsea on New Year’s Day where we can showcase the new partnership. It will be fantastic if they can give us a little bit of luck and we can hopefully get a win.”

The UK for UNHCR logo will feature on the front of Nottingham Forest men’s and women’s team shirts Credit: UNHCR

Announcing the new partnership, Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said:

“We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story.

"It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause.He added, “This comes at a time when the world faces enormous challenges in helping the most vulnerable people in society.”

Nottingham Forest Chairman, Nicholas Randall KC, added: "We are proud of our track record of using the power of Nottingham Forest and football as a force for good in our local community.

"Our ascension to the Premier League in the summer now offers us an invaluable opportunity to extend that on an international scale."We are therefore delighted to give UK for UNHCR the platform to raise awareness of its relief efforts for refugees on the front of our shirt.

"This feels even more pertinent than ever right now, with more than 100 million people currently displaced globally, almost half of them children, and such visibility on our shirt and channels will ensure this vital cause is seen by millions around the world every week."