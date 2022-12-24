Play Brightcove video

Pablo Taylor reports

Birmingham’s New Street station has hosted a Christmas Eve meal for the city's most vulnerable residents.

The event sees Network Rail team up with award-winning Sikh charity Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) to provide hot food and festive cheer for those who are struggling in the city centre this Christmas.

Seating for a three-course vegetarian meal was provided for up to 250 guests, and there was capacity for up to 300 takeaway meals too.

It’s the fifth consecutive year the station has put on the event, but the first time since before the pandemic that it has been able to host a sit down meal rather than a takeaway service.

This year was expected to be even busier than previous years due to soaring poverty rates in the city during the cost of living crisis.

CEO of MLSS, Randhir Singh, said Christmas is a time for giving, and now it's more important than ever.

He added: "It's all about putting smiles on people's faces and feeding their souls and not just their bellies."

"Today they'll be served a three course meal, a Christmas dinner, a pudding and they'll be able to mingle in with each other, make new friends."

People were treated to a three-course meal including a traditional Christmas dinner

The meal is attended not just by the homeless, but also people who cannot afford to socialise and do not want to spend Christmas alone.

One woman attending the meal told ITV Central: "I've come here today to socialise and to meet other people and to enjoy a Christmas meal put on by this wonderful charity organisation.

"Christmas is quite a lonely time for me. I'm on my own so it's a nice time to come and have some fun and some good food."

The charity say the rising cost of living means demand for their services is growing, but organisers say they'll be back every year to give people a reason to smile at Christmas.