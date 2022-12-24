Envelopes stuffed with a hundred pounds in cash have been posted though letterboxes for Christmas - for the third year in a row.The letters were delivered across Clifton in Nottingham on Friday 23rd December, and have again been called a 'random act of kindness.'Residents in the area received the mystery gesture in 2020 and 2021 - but no-one still knows who is behind it.

The cash envelopes Credit: BPM Media

'Is it from Santa ?'

Sarah Lynne, a Nursery practitioner, was one of the people to receive an envelope this year.She said:

'It was my son that first discovered the envelope, he came running to me at first shouting 'is it from Santa?'. He handed me the envelope and I was overwhelmed to be honest.'Things like this never really happen for me. I've seen people post it over the years and have always thought it was such a lovely gesture, especially this year it will really help'.She added:

'Whoever it is that does it is a hidden hero and has the kindest of hearts. With everything happening in the world right now, it's just nice to know there are still good people, it's really heart warming'.'The money will be spent on a treat for my sons, topping up the gas and electric for over Christmas and I plan to pass some of it forward and will buy food to donate to the food banks'.

Peter Dennis, who also received an envelope said:

'My wife Lindsay was the one who found the envelope first, I was out at the time. She was very emotional as to be expected, as she’s not been in a good way lately as Christmas time is hard for her as her dad passed away a couple of years back.

'She noticed a car outside on the CCTV and thought it was a little strange in the way it parked up as she didn’t recognise it. Then a girl walked to the door and posted the envelope, but by the time my wife got to the door it had drove off'.

'We have a pre-paid gas meter so we are looking at topping that up and also its our little boy's eleventh birthday today, so we are looking at using the rest of the money on taking him out for a meal.'We both saw last year over Facebook this happen, it also happened to my auntie which we thought was nice but I never expected this to happen to us.

'I’m still shocked to think that someone would give away their hard-earned money to complete strangers especially with the cost of living now days. They are angels'.

Other residents who also got the cash surprise took to social media to share their shock.One recipient posted:

'OH MY GOODNESS! Yes I am crying. Thank you so much to whoever these wonderful people are! We cannot thank you enough!'Another wrote:

'Thank you so much to who ever posted this act of kindness. Very much appreciated. Merry Christmas'.

Another wrote:

'Thank you soo much it is much appreciated to whoever’s posted this and merry Christmas everyone'.