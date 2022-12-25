Police officers in Nottingham have released details of a week-long undercover operation, which helped them trace a haul of goods thought to have been taken by shoplifters.

Officers from the Operation Reacher team in Gedling took action after meeting with shop and business owners, and hearing their concerns about increasing incidents of shoplifting in the Victoria Retail Park area.

Police intelligence revealed thieves were targeting larger stores in the retail park, taking clothing, food, toiletries, and perfumes.

As part of the five-day operation this month (December 2022), the Reacher officers were in stores, as well as keeping an eye in marked vehicles for anyone acting suspicious in the area or for known shoplifters.

The team recovered a haul of suspected stolen goods from a van parked outside an address in Netherfield.

Meat and fish goods recovered Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The haul included meat, alcohol, and toiletries all thought to be stolen from the retail park.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Undercover officers were also nearby to respond after a security guard was punched in the stomach, after a shoplifter attempted to steal items from a food and home store, during the operation.

More of the goods recovered Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Sergeant James Carrington, Gedling’s Operation Reacher team leader, said:

“We’ve been seeing a spike in shop thefts in the retail park and working with businesses and our partners have put together an operation specifically targeting those who are causing misery for businesses.

“In the run-up to Christmas and the January sales, we are seeing an increase in reports and want to tackle it head-on and really clamp down on shoplifters stealing from stores.

“We are in regular contact with our partners and the businesses in the area and throughout Gedling and are working together to offer them advice, gain intelligence and put a stop to those breaking the law.

"This not a one-off operation, my team and officers from the Gedling neighbourhood policing team are regularly out on patrol targeting people who are preying on stores and retail parks with the view of catching people in the act and putting a stop to their efforts.

“To anyone who is shoplifting in the area you may think we don't know what you’re up to but I want to personally let you know – we are here, in plain clothes and in uniform, and even though you may not see us we are keeping an eye out and are ready to put a stop to your crimes and arrest you and put you before the courts.”